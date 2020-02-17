Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev received newly appointed Deputy PM

    17 February 2020, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded the newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister that he will be responsible for the implementation of the programs aimed at the development of a number of spheres, including healthcare, education and employment.

    Nazarbayev pointed to the need to sustain the dialogue with the people of Kazakhstan and explain what measures are taken to implement the abovementioned programs.

    It bears to remind that Mr. Tugzhanov was appointed to the post of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan on February 11, 2020.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
