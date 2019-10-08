Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev received Kazakh National Science Academy president

    8 October 2019, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received president of the Kazakh National Science Academy Murat Zhurinov, the Elbasy official website reads.

    The latter reported on the current activities of the National Science Academy and measures taken to develop international cooperation in the sphere of education.

    «We work at joining the international alliances. We conclude agreements to let young scientists pass probations,» Zhurinov said. Besides, he briefed on the Academy’s activities within the Alliance of International Scientific Organizations of the Belt and Road.

    The largest Alliance of International Scientific Organizations was established last year in Beijing. It unites 47 leading states of the world. Kazakhstan also joined it. As a result the Kazakh scientists have an opportunity to work at megaprojects in various venues.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov