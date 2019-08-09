Nursultan Nazarbayev received CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kasyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov today.

Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported to NursultanNazarbayev on the results of the Fund’s work on achievement of key productionand financial indicators, Kazinform learnt from the website of the FirstPresident.

Thus, according to Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the Fund’snet income in January-July 2019 made 749bn tenge having increased by 50%compared to the same period in 2018. Theoperating and sales income comprised 492bn tenge and 3.3trln tenge respectivelyhaving increased by 36% and 12% compared to 2018.

The First President noted positive dynamics inthe Fund’s activity and emphasized the importance of its active involvement in implementation of social projects aimed at improvingpeople’s wellbeing.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also touched upon the issueof support of disabled children under Qamqorlyq initiative.

«The state, the government, non-governmentalorganizations and business communities have conducted huge work on support ofthe children with special needs. However, the existing rehabilitation centersdo not satisfy even the half of the real need. Therefore we should enhance the workin this area,» said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Elbasy highlighted the need to establish multi-disciplinary rehabilitation centers in the regions on the ground ofthe existing infrastructure as well as organization of additional resourcerooms to support inclusive education.

«Samruk-Kazyna has always actively supported charity projects. That is why I believe that the Holding couldparticipate in implementation of this initiative,» Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

Besides, the Fund was commissioned to implementeducational projects on support and development of gifted children fromlow-income families in remote regions of the country.

The Elbasy also emphasized the importance ofimplementation of the projects in medicine and strengthening workforce capacity.