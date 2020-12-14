Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev presents state awards

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 December 2020, 19:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the solemn ceremony of presenting the state awards, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

During the ceremony, Elbasy extended his congratulations on the key holiday of the country – the Independence Day.

«All these years Kazakhstan set ambitious goals and achieved them,» Elbasy noted in his remarks at the ceremony. «We’ve continued the great history of our country by making the centuries-long dream of our ancestors a reality. We’ve strengthened the statehood and achieved the recognition in the international arena.»

At the ceremony Nursultan Nazarbayev handed the state awards to Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Assistant of the First President-Elbasy Daniyar Akishev, akim (governor) of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, Deputy Head of the State Guard Service Ardak Ashimbekuly, director of the Republican State Enterprise «State Air Company «Berkut» Alexander Dzyuba, founder of Mabetex Group Behgjet Pacolli, and Deputy Head of the Medical Center Hospital of the President’s Affairs Administration Serik Seitenov.

Elbasy noted that the state awards are the result of the recipients’ fruitful work for the benefit of Kazakhstan.

