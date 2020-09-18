Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in presentation of int’l tourist hub

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2020, 21:09
AKTAU. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Mangistau region First President of Kazakhstan got familiarized with the project for the development of the tourist hub on the coast of the Caspian Sea, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The Elbasy highlighted development of the country’s tourist industry emphasizing that Kazakhstan has not only unique nature but also historical and cultural and sacred sites, Great Silk Road objects, archeological monuments that allow to boost any kinds of package holiday.

photo

Tourist potential was explored under the tourism development state program, the landmark sites and regions were determined. Mangistau region also ranks among the top regions such as Alakol and Balkhash lakes, Burabai resort area, Turkestan city, etc.

photo

The Rixos Water World Aktau five-star hotel development project, further plans for widening the tourist cluster through attracting Kazakhstani and foreign investors were also presented there.

As stated there, development of the cluster in the region will create some 50,000 workplaces and attract some USD 2 bln to have the project realized.

photo

photo

photo


