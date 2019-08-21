Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev offers not to spend money on hopeless villages

    21 August 2019, 16:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of theRepublic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy (Leader of the Nation), Nursultan Nazarbayev,called to revise the budget expenditures for small settlements, Kazinformcorrespondent reports.

    «Considerable amounts of budgetary funds are spent onthe maintenance of prospectless settlements (…) We have already said: we have7,700 settlements, of which 1,800 are promising ones, which need to bedeveloped,» Nursultan Nazarbayev told an extendedsession of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party.

    As a productive example, Elbasy mentioned such large countriesas Australia and Canada, which have similar conditions.

    «There are no people living in the center of thesteppe either. This does not mean not to create any conditions. AskarUzakpayevich [Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan] yesterday reportedto me that we are working in this regard. It is necessary to relocate them tothe promising regions, build schools, hospitals, roads, and createinfrastructure there,» he said.

    According toNursultan Nazarbayev, such an approach will be much more beneficial for thecountry.

    «It is much cheaper for the government. At each mine,there is a settlement, where, as a rule, people go to for rotation-based work.Oilmen take advantage of this: they come and, after ten days of work, otherscome. And it is profitable. It’s difficult but we should set about it,» concludedElbasy.

    Earlier it was reportedthat the extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

