    Nursultan Nazarbayev offers condolences over death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

    25 March 2021, 07:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of the UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President, Prime Minister, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum following the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    In his letter, the First President of Kazakhstan expressed his deep sadness at the news of the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He also expressed his condolences to the entire people of the United Arab Emirates over the loss.

    «Sheikh Hamdan dedicated his entire life to the service of the people and their interests. Since the foundation of the UAE had held the responsible State posts. He was a prominent political figure who hugely contributed to the prosperity of his nation and stamped his indelible mark on its history,» reads the letter.

    According to the media outlets, the United Arab Emirates mourning following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, member of the Dubai ruling family, and timeless minister of finance.

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum died at the age of 75. He had headed the UAE Finance Ministry since 1971 when the first Cabinet of Ministers was formed. He was also former rule of Dubai.

    Three-day mourning over the loss has been announced nationwide.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev
