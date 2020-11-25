Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Nursultan Nazarbayev names three core principles of Nur Otan Party

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 November 2020, 14:50
Nursultan Nazarbayev names three core principles of Nur Otan Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has named the Nur Otan Party’s three core principles during its 20th Congress taking place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the 20th Nur Otan Party Congress, First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the Party is the largest political force with management experience, and heavy regional presence, including members, staff, executive bodies, branches, and so on.

Having noted that Nur Otan reflects Kazakhstan, the First Kazakh President expressed the Party’s firm commitment to work for the well-being of Kazakhstanis.

According to him, the Party was and will be guided by the three core principles, including responsibility given the fact that the Party always stands by the people, team cohesion, which demands its members to work for the good of the country each day, and common ideals and aims.


Events   Nur Otan Party   Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title