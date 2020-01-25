Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns victims of deadly earthquake in Turkey

    25 January 2020, 14:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the deadly earthquake, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    It is with deep sorrow that Nazarbayev learnt the news of multiple victims caused by the powerful quake which rattled eastern Turkey.

    In the telegram Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Turkey. He also wished those injured the speedy recovery.

    Earlier it was reported that the deadly earthquake that hit the eastern Elazig province of Turkey left dozens dead and hundreds injured. According to the latest reports, the death toll reached 21 people.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Natural disasters Nursultan Nazarbayev
