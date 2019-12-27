Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns victims of Almaty plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences on the occasion of the Bek Air plane crash in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

It is with great sadness that Nursultan Nazarbayev has learnt the news about the victims and those injured as a result of the plane crash in Almaty city.

«I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost precious lives and to those injured I wish the quick recovery,» Elbasy’s telegram of condolences reads.

Earlier it was reported that the Bek Air passenger plane carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members crashed near Almaty city after taking off at the Almaty International Airport. According to preliminary data, 12 people were killed. Over 10 people, including children, were injured.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed those responsible in the plane crash will be punished.

A special commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin will investigate the causes of the plane crash.