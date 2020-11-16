Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns death of Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan

    16 November 2020, 13:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of late Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    The First President of Kazakhstan was saddened by the news of the passing of one of the most prominent actors in the history of Russian cinematography.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has dedicated his life to art and earned the respect and love of millions of viewers with his talent and professionalism.

    Elbasy expressed confidence that the memory of Armen Dzhigarkhanyan will stay in the hearts of people forever.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands