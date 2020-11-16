Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns death of Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of late Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

The First President of Kazakhstan was saddened by the news of the passing of one of the most prominent actors in the history of Russian cinematography.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has dedicated his life to art and earned the respect and love of millions of viewers with his talent and professionalism.

Elbasy expressed confidence that the memory of Armen Dzhigarkhanyan will stay in the hearts of people forever.



