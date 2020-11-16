Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns death of Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 November 2020, 13:57
Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns death of Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of late Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

The First President of Kazakhstan was saddened by the news of the passing of one of the most prominent actors in the history of Russian cinematography.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has dedicated his life to art and earned the respect and love of millions of viewers with his talent and professionalism.

Elbasy expressed confidence that the memory of Armen Dzhigarkhanyan will stay in the hearts of people forever.


Culture   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava