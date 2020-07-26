Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev’s passing

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 July 2020, 14:20
Nursultan Nazarbayev mourns academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev’s passing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of statesman and public figure, academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev who passed away at the age of 82, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

In the telegram, Nazarbayev noted that as a statesman and academician Sagadiyev had dedicated all his life to strengthening of Kazakhstan’s independence.

According to the First President, Sagadiyev was highly respected by the people of Kazakhstan thanks to his professional and personal qualities. His name will undoubtedly go down in history of Kazakhstan, the telegram reads.


Science and research   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan