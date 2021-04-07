Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Samruk Kazyna Fund Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2021, 19:14
Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Samruk Kazyna Fund Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev focused on the Fund’s activities in 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021 as well as the progress on the implementation of the tasks given at the sessions of the Samruk Kasyna Fund Management Board, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

At the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that last year was successful for the Fund, with no major layoffs and continuous workflow in place. In 2020, the Fund’s assets were estimated at KZT13.9 trillion.

The Samruk Kazyna Chairman informed Elbasy on the work on restructuring the Fund into an investment holding and the key priorities for the years to come.

The First President of Kazakhstan noted that the Fund is a national treasure of Kazakhstan and that it is important to keep working on multiplying its assets for the benefit of the entire people.

He also said that in 2020, KZT870bn was channeled into the State budget from the Fund, highlighting the need for specific measures to further increase the efficiency of the Fund’s companies.

In conclusion, Samruk Kazyna Fund Management Board Chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of instructions to Almasadam Satkaliyev, wishing him productive and success work.


Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund   Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital