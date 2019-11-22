Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with President of Swiss Confederation

    22 November 2019, 17:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the meeting with President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer, the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, stressed that Kazakhstan and Switzerland have established strong ties in the sphere of economy, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomed the Swiss politician in the Kazakh capital, noting that Switzerland had always supported Kazakhstan. He also stressed that the countries should continue the well-established cooperation and that Kazakhstan has a lot to offer to Swiss business.

    Ueli Maurer, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to meet and shared his thoughts of the official visit to Kazakhstan.

    «Our countries enjoy great relations. This morning I have had constructive and fruitful meetings. We have discussed a wide range of project we want to develop with Kazakhstan,» the former noted.

