Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with President of Swiss Confederation

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 November 2019, 17:58
Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with President of Swiss Confederation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the meeting with President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer, the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, stressed that Kazakhstan and Switzerland have established strong ties in the sphere of economy, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomed the Swiss politician in the Kazakh capital, noting that Switzerland had always supported Kazakhstan. He also stressed that the countries should continue the well-established cooperation and that Kazakhstan has a lot to offer to Swiss business.

photo

Ueli Maurer, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to meet and shared his thoughts of the official visit to Kazakhstan.

«Our countries enjoy great relations. This morning I have had constructive and fruitful meetings. We have discussed a wide range of project we want to develop with Kazakhstan,» the former noted.

photo

Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku