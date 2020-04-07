Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with PM Mamin

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2020, 16:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held talks with Prime Minister Askar Mamin on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan stressed that thanks to the measures taken Kazakhstan managed to curb the pace of the coronavirus infection spread, Elbasy’s press service reports.

Elbasy praised concerted efforts of healthcare workers and effective work of law-enforcement agencies amid the coronavirus situation. He also commended the work of the Kazakh Government and regional authorities.

Elbasy drew attention to the need to properly implement instructions of the Head of State given earlier and ensure economic security amid the recent developments.

He also emphasized it is crucially important to support SMEs, provide the population with food products and map out the plan for the post-crisis period which is going to be even more difficult than in 2008.

Prime Minister Mamin, in turn, informed the First President of Kazakhstan of the measures assumed to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country and ensure socioeconomic stability.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   COVID-19  
