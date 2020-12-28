Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with National Bank Chairman

    28 December 2020, 17:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was reported on the forecast of the development of Kazakhstan’s economy in 2021 and the outlook of the economic situation at the world markets in the conditions of the pandemic.

    Elbasy was informed of the measures to ensure the financial stability and implementation of the Complex Plan for economic recovery.

    The Chairman of the National Bank briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the state of Kazakhstan’s international reserves as well as preliminary results of assets management of the National Fund and the United Pension Savings Fund.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov