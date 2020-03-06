Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Dmitry Medvedev in Kazakh capital

    6 March 2020, 18:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held talks with Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    While greeting the top-level guest, Elbasy noted the high level of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in all spheres of cooperation.

    Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, emphasized the importance of interstate cooperation.

    During the talks, Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomed the outcomes of Russia-Turkey negotiations on Syria held in Moscow earlier this week. Elbasy also pointed out Kazakhstan and other participants’ commitment to the Astana Meeting of the Syrian Settlement.


    In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Dmitry Medvedev familiarized with the expositions at the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024