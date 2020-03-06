Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Dmitry Medvedev in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held talks with Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

While greeting the top-level guest, Elbasy noted the high level of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in all spheres of cooperation.

Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, emphasized the importance of interstate cooperation.

During the talks, Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomed the outcomes of Russia-Turkey negotiations on Syria held in Moscow earlier this week. Elbasy also pointed out Kazakhstan and other participants’ commitment to the Astana Meeting of the Syrian Settlement.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Dmitry Medvedev familiarized with the expositions at the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.