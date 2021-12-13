Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with climber Mariya Auezova

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 December 2021, 15:06
Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with climber Mariya Auezova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with master of sport in powerlifting, climber Mariya Auezova, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

During the meeting, Mariya Auezova thanked Elbasy for the care and helping her obtain the bionic prostheses.

For his part, the First President of Kazakhstan noted the perseverance and commitment of the athlete who despite being disabled had the courage to climb Mount Everest.

«There was a time when I climbed the Abai peak. I know how difficult it is. You demonstrated stamina by climbing Mount Everest. You are brave. Such examples are inspiring,» said Nazarbayev.

In April 2021 the team of climbers including Mariya Auezova successfully reached the Everest base camp and Mountain Kala Patthar.


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku