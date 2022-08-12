12 August 2022 19:40

Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with CIS Islamic religious leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Islamic religious leaders of the CIS countries, Kazinform cites elbasy.kz.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan’s First President expressed gratitude to the participants for making time to join the opening of a new mosque in the Kazakh capital.

Nazarbayev pointed out the special role of religion in the life of Kazakh people, highlighting that greater attention is paid to the issues of interconfessional dialogue in the country. He stressed that the new mosque symbolizes the basic idea of Islam about peace and tolerance, and that its doors will always open to guests of all religions and nationality.

In their turn, the guests expressed their admiration for the Kazakh capital, noting that the new mosque will be not only a spiritual hub but also a new bright sight on the city’s map.

The meeting was attended by Heads of the Spiritual Administrations of Muslims of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan Nuriddin Khaliknazarov and Zamir Rakiyev, as well as First Deputy Head of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia Damir Mukhetdinov.

Photo: elbasy.kz