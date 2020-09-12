Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with Chinese FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates friendship with China and supports many of China’s initiatives, one of which is One Belt, One Road Initiative.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in turn, commended Kazakhstan’s achievements and extended gratitude to Nursultan Nazarbayev for hefty contribution to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations. He expressed hope that partnership between the two nations will deepen further.

Wang Yi conveyed warm words of greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and touched upon the recent session of the Council of the SCO Foreign Ministers. He also stressed that for many years Kazakhstan has been one of the most active participants of the SCO and initiated many ideas, projects, and programs.

The First President, in turn, conveyed the warm wishes to the Chinese leader and stressed the relevance of the SCO and the One Belt, One Road Initiative.