Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with 2021 Astana Club participants

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 November 2021, 20:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held meetings with participants of the 2021 Astana Club on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the meeting with former President of Turkey Abdullah Gul, Elbasy extended his gratitude to Turkish politician for taking active part in the work of the Astana Club. Nursultan Nazarbayev told Abdullah Gul that the work on strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey as well as the development of economic integration is ongoing.

For his part, the former Turkish President emphasized Nursultan Nazarbayev’s role in strengthening of cooperation and security in Big Eurasia.

Elbasy also had a meeting with ex-President of Slovenia and President of Club de Madrid Danilo Turk at which the sides exchanged their views on integration processes in the Eurasian continent. In this context, they commended the importance of the historical OSCE Summit in Kazakhstan in 2010.photo

Nursultan Nazarbayev met with leader of the Democratic Movement-United Georgia Nino Burjanadze as well. During the meeting, the sides exchanged their thoughts on the ideas and proposals put forward at the 2021 Astana Club. Utmost attention was paid to the regional agenda and further prospects of strengthening of international security.photo

The First President of Kazakhstan thanked Chairman of the British Kazakh Society Rupert Goodman for his participation in the 2021 Astana Club during their separate meeting. The sides went on to discuss the ideas voiced at the event. Rupert Goodman commended the level of organization of this year’s edition of the Astana Club and expressed gratitude to Elbasy for the opportunity to meet and discuss the most pressing issues on the agenda. photo


