    Nursultan Nazarbayev makes several appointments

    10 February 2020, 18:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a number of appointments, Elbasy.kz website informs.

    Thus, Timur Tashimbayev has been appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;

    Kairgeldy Yesseneyev has been appointed as Chief of the Military Security and Defense Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;

    Azamat Beispekov has been appointed as Deputy Chief of the Military Security and Defense Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Appointments, dismissals
