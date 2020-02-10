Nursultan Nazarbayev makes several appointments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a number of appointments, Elbasy.kz website informs.

Thus, Timur Tashimbayev has been appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;

Kairgeldy Yesseneyev has been appointed as Chief of the Military Security and Defense Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;

Azamat Beispekov has been appointed as Deputy Chief of the Military Security and Defense Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;