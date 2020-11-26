Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev is an outstanding figure - Uzbek MP

    26 November 2020, 20:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Uzbek Parliament (Oliy Majlis) Nurdinjon Ismoilov extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Day of the First President, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the international conference «The role of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and development of Kazakhstani parliamentarism» Thursday, Mr. Ismoilov said the holiday is a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the deepness and effectiveness of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

    He also stressed that the First President of Kazakhstan is an outstanding figure and thanks to him our country has achieved tremendous success in the past 30 years.

    Ismoilov also pointed out Nursultan Nazarbayev’s strive to develop cooperation in the interests of Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region.

    He went on to praise the role of presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan as well as the traditionally high level of bilateral cooperation.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
