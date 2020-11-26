Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Nursultan Nazarbayev is an outstanding figure - Uzbek MP

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 November 2020, 20:48
Nursultan Nazarbayev is an outstanding figure - Uzbek MP

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Uzbek Parliament (Oliy Majlis) Nurdinjon Ismoilov extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Day of the First President, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the international conference «The role of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and development of Kazakhstani parliamentarism» Thursday, Mr. Ismoilov said the holiday is a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the deepness and effectiveness of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

He also stressed that the First President of Kazakhstan is an outstanding figure and thanks to him our country has achieved tremendous success in the past 30 years.

Ismoilov also pointed out Nursultan Nazarbayev’s strive to develop cooperation in the interests of Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region.

He went on to praise the role of presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan as well as the traditionally high level of bilateral cooperation.


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%