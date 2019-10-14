Nursultan Nazarbayev, Ilham Aliyev have talks

BAKU. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Elbasy' press service reports.

During the meeting Nazarbayev underlined the positive dynamics of the development of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations.

«There is potential to expand our cooperation. It is necessary to increase the commodity turnover. We have built the necessary logistics. The meeting of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking Countries will be held tomorrow. I have received with satisfaction the status of the Honorary Chairman as far as I want to further contribute to strengthening cooperation between our nations,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

«It is a great honor for us to greet the First President of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan. You are the friend of Azerbaijan. You always supported our country in many international issues. We are very glad to host the anniversary summit in Baku,» Aliyev stated.

He also noted that construction of the capital of Kazakhstan sets the example for the development of Baku. «Kazakhstan’s all achievements are associated with You,» he concluded.