Nursultan Nazarbayev holds Security Council sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The sitting of the Kazakh Security Council was held under the chairmanship of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

The sitting focused on the Armed Forces Development Concept 2030 and frontier security issues.

The Chairman of the Security Council drew attention to complicated external environment of the country’s development, firstly, associated with socioeconomic impact of the global pandemic. To this end vaccination efforts were highlighted at the meeting.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the need to elaborate new approaches for the Armed Forces development in realities of the modern world.

«We have established strong friendly relations with all neighbors and strong partnership with the leading powers. The same time, the formidable army is the most important guarantor of the national security,» the Elbasy said. He also added that the country’s Armed Forces should be able to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, protect the national interests. All this should be taken into account when planning the army development for next ten years.

Besides, the country’s Defence Minister and the director of the Frontier Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee made reports.



