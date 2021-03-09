Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meeting with PM Askar Mamin

    9 March 2021, 18:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev received member of the Bureau of the Political Council of the party and Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

    During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was informed of the measures planned to implement the Roadmap aimed at the realization of the pre-election program of the party.

    Additionally, Elbasy was briefed on the work done to maintain sustainability of national economy in the conditions of crisis caused by the global pandemic.

    At the meeting, the sides also noted the importance of further work on attracting the investment into national economy.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
