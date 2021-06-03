Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev holds meeting with Armenian President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2021, 18:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Having praised the high level of cooperation between the two countries achieved throughout the years of independence, the sides exchanged views on the pressing issues of regional agenda.

«Kazakhstan and Armenia have already enjoyed good relations. Over the years of independence I have cooperated with all presidents of Armenia. There are no unsolved problems between our countries,» Elbasy said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev continued by expressing confidence that the agreement achieved between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on November 9, 2020 will allow to solve all controversial issues between Yerevan and Baku.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, in turn, thanked the First President of Kazakhstan for warm reception and the opportunity to discuss relevant issues.

He stressed that the relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan «are indeed good and close. There is a big Armenian diaspora in Kazakhstan. Friendship with Kazakhstan is of paramount importance for Armenia and its entire nation».

