'Nursultan Nazarbayev has become a great leader to Kazakh people' – former Turkish President Abdullah Gul

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 November 2020, 14:55
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city is hosting the online international conference with international participation held by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan under the theme «Nursultan Nazarbayev: A Global Politician» devoted to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Mr Nazarbayev has become a great visionary leader to the Kazakh people. He managed to establish a stable and sustainable State. Effective resource management enabled his to ensure Kazakhstan’s sustainable development and growth in Central Asia as a strong economy,» Abdullah Gul, former Turkish President, said.

The former Turkish President, in his speech at the international conference «Nursultan Nazarbayev: A Global Politician,» noted that knowledge and science were seen as a priority by the First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, attributing to him the efforts in creating conditions for training in best domestic and foreign universities for the new generation of Kazakhstan over the last-quarter century.

According to him, the strong market economy built by Nursultan Nazarbayev helped the country attract worldwide attention.

He also added that during the presidential tenure of Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan had achieved high international standing and joined many international initiatives.


