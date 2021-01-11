Nursultan Nazarbayev hails Nur Otan Party’s landslide win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the latest exit poll results, the Nur Otan Party won 71.97% of the votes in the parliamentary elections, Kazinform reports.

During the visit to the campaign headquarters, Chairman of the Nur-Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated on the Party’s landslide win in the elections, noting that it is with the Nur Otan Party Kazakhstanis associate the country’s further development.

The First President of Kazakhstan also called it symbolic that the elections to the Parliament took place as the country is preparing to celebrate 30 years since the independence.

The country held the elections despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said the Party is to carry on perusing the Five Industrial Reforms policy, including the instructions set out in the state-of-the-nation address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with growth in wellbeing and national consolidation as the main goals.



