    Nursultan Nazarbayev had telephone conversation with Shavkat Mirziyoyev

    24 July 2021, 17:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev wholeheartedly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, well-being and new success in his responsible work for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan.

    Elbasy especially praised President Mirziyoyev’s contribution to gradual strengthening of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    In conclusion, the sides with satisfaction underlined the high level of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation and prospects of its further development.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
