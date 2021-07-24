Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Nursultan Nazarbayev had telephone conversation with Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 July 2021, 17:01
Nursultan Nazarbayev had telephone conversation with Shavkat Mirziyoyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wholeheartedly congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, well-being and new success in his responsible work for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan.

Elbasy especially praised President Mirziyoyev’s contribution to gradual strengthening of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In conclusion, the sides with satisfaction underlined the high level of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation and prospects of its further development.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%