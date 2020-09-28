Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev gets familiarized with Turkestan further development plans

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 September 2020, 20:00
Nursultan Nazarbayev gets familiarized with Turkestan further development plans

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The Elbasy got familiarized with the Caravan Sarai complex and results of archeological research in the territory of Azret Sultan museum.

Besides, the Elbasy was briefed on the projects being implemented pursuant to realization of the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokkayev set in August this year, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

photo

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the decision on revival of Turkistan was supported by the nation. The large-scale construction underway in Turkestan gives an impetus to the economic development of the whole region. The Elbasy also highlighted that the location of the city and its status as one of the most important spiritual centers of the Turkic world will pave the way for Central Asian integration.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed confidence in further development and prosperity of the city and region.

The Elbasy gave a briefing for journalists and surveyed the museum at the visit centre of the spiritual capital of Kazakhstan.

photo

photo


Turkestan region   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year