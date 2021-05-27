Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Nursultan Nazarbayev, former US Vice President Al Gore hold phone talk

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 May 2021, 10:29
Nursultan Nazarbayev, former US Vice President Al Gore hold phone talk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone talk with former Vice President of the USA Albert Arnold Gore Jr., Kazinform cites the website of Elbasy.

During the talk the interlocutors commended the productive work of the Kazakh-US Commission Nursultan Nazarbayev-Al Gore in deepening bilateral cooperation in political and economic spheres in 1994/99.

The sides discussed the opportunities to expand Kazakh-US interaction in the environment, joining efforts in the fight against global climate change.

Both also exchanged the views on the current issues of international agenda, combating the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the stability and security in the world and Central Asian region.

During the talk a concern over the trust crisis, sanctions, and new level rivalry between the world’s major powers was expressed. To that end, the First President of Kazakhstan paid attention to his initiative on the importance of launching a broad strategic dialogue on the planet’s current issues between Russia, the USA, China, and the EU.

The talk was an initiative of the US side.


Kazakhstan and USA   Kazakhstan   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy