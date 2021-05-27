Nursultan Nazarbayev, former US Vice President Al Gore hold phone talk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone talk with former Vice President of the USA Albert Arnold Gore Jr., Kazinform cites the website of Elbasy.

During the talk the interlocutors commended the productive work of the Kazakh-US Commission Nursultan Nazarbayev-Al Gore in deepening bilateral cooperation in political and economic spheres in 1994/99.

The sides discussed the opportunities to expand Kazakh-US interaction in the environment, joining efforts in the fight against global climate change.

Both also exchanged the views on the current issues of international agenda, combating the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the stability and security in the world and Central Asian region.

During the talk a concern over the trust crisis, sanctions, and new level rivalry between the world’s major powers was expressed. To that end, the First President of Kazakhstan paid attention to his initiative on the importance of launching a broad strategic dialogue on the planet’s current issues between Russia, the USA, China, and the EU.

The talk was an initiative of the US side.