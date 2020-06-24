Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well - press secretary

    24 June 2020, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Press Secretary of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Aidos Ukibay has tweeted an update about Nursultan Nazarbayev’s health condition, Kazinform reports.

    Ukibay tweeted many people had recently inquired about Elbasy's health. According to him, Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well, follows medical advice, and continues to self-isolate.

    Elbasy's press secretary also noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev could not participate in the Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, but watched the live coverage.

    As reported on June 18, First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for coronavirus and had to self-isolate. Elbasy keeps on working remotely.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes