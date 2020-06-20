Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well, press secretary of Elbasy

    20 June 2020, 20:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well,» Kazinform reports referring to the press secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Aidos Ukibai.

    «The Elbasy reads all telegrams and letters whether sent by leaders of foreign states or staffs of integrated works. All the letters are equally precious for Nursultan Nazarbayev. People’s unity, their kind and sincere wishes give strength to the First President,» Aidos Ukibai’s Twitter post reads.

    As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. Nursultan Nazarbayev is at self-isolation now and keeps on working remotely.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

