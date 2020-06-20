Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well, press secretary of Elbasy

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 June 2020, 20:21
Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well, press secretary of Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Nursultan Nazarbayev feels well,» Kazinform reports referring to the press secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Aidos Ukibai.

«The Elbasy reads all telegrams and letters whether sent by leaders of foreign states or staffs of integrated works. All the letters are equally precious for Nursultan Nazarbayev. People’s unity, their kind and sincere wishes give strength to the First President,» Aidos Ukibai’s Twitter post reads.

As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. Nursultan Nazarbayev is at self-isolation now and keeps on working remotely.

First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023