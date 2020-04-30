Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev extends Unity Day congratulations

    30 April 2020, 16:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 1st of May – the Day of Unity in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    «Dear compatriots! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Unity! This holiday symbolizes our best features – openness, trust, and patriotism,» the congratulatory message reads.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that he made a decision to institute the holiday 25 years ago and throughout all those year Kazakhstan managed to turn polyethnicity and confessional diversity into its strategic advantages.

    «Thanks to unity we’ve overcome many hardships, earned respect and recognition globally, and achieved big success in the development of the country,» the message notes.

    «Peace and public accord will always be the fundamental values of our statehood,» it says.

    In the congratulatory message, Nursultan Nazarbayev adds that this year the Day of Unity will be celebrated in different circumstances amid the coronavirus infection which has affected Kazakhstan as well as the entire world.

    «I am confident we will successfully overcome all challenges and become even stronger following the principles of friendship, unity, reconciliation, and mutual support.

    I wish all Kazakhstani good health and wellbeing and to the country – prosperity,» he says in the congratulatory message.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
