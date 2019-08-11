Go to the main site
    Nursultan Nazarbayev extends Eid Al Adha congratulations to the nation

    11 August 2019, 10:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

    «Dearcompatriots, I congratulate you on Eid Al Adha holiday!

    Eid Al Adha isthe sacred holiday for all Muslims of the world, symbolizing the triumph ofkindness, mercifulness and greatheartedness.

    This holidaycalls us to preserve and cherish such universal human values as peace, unityand accord.

    I am delightedthat Eid Al Adha and other spiritual holidays strengthen spiritual and moralfundamentals of the society.

    Let all yourgood wishes come true on this holiday!

    I wish all Kazakhstanisgood health, happiness and wellbeing!» the congratulatory message reads.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Religion Nursultan Nazarbayev
