Nursultan Nazarbayev extends Eid Al Adha congratulations to the nation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid Al Adha, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

«Dear compatriots, I congratulate you on Eid Al Adha holiday!

Eid Al Adha is the sacred holiday for all Muslims of the world, symbolizing the triumph of kindness, mercifulness and greatheartedness.

This holiday calls us to preserve and cherish such universal human values as peace, unity and accord.

I am delighted that Eid Al Adha and other spiritual holidays strengthen spiritual and moral fundamentals of the society.

Let all your good wishes come true on this holiday!

I wish all Kazakhstanis good health, happiness and wellbeing!» the congratulatory message reads.