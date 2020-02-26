Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev extends condolences on occasion of Hosni Mubarak’s passing

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2020, 18:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences on the occasion of passing of former president of Egypt Hosni Mubarak, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

The First President of Kazakhstan learnt the news of Hosni Mubarak’s passing with deep sadness.

«I met with Hosni Mubarak on several occasions. He contributed to the strengthening of relations and development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt based on trust and friendship,» the telegram says.

Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the former Egyptian President and to the nation of Egypt.


