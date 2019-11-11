Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev, ex-president of EC meet

Alzhanova Raushan
11 November 2019, 19:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with former President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan informs.

During the meeting Elbasy thanked Jose Manuel Barroso for participating in «Astana Club» meeting.

«We are old friends. During your presidency of the European Commission we signed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. As you know, I am the honorary chairman of the EAEU. And now it is important to establish collaboration between the organization and the European Union», said the First President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Jose Manuel Barroso stressed the importance of further cooperation of Kazakhstan and the European countries in the framework of the mentioned agreement.

