Nursultan Nazarbayev: Eid Al Adha acquaints us with spiritual traditions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
31 July 2020, 08:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the holiday of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of Elbasy.

«Dear compatriots! May I congratulate you on the holy holiday of Eid Al Adha! Symbolizing mercy, humanism and creativity, this bright day fills our hearts with love for our neighbors, encourages us to do good deeds, to help those in need. On this day we turn to the Almighty God and ask him to grant us peace and tranquility and strength of spirit.

Eid Al Adha introduces us to spiritual traditions and strengthens our moral values. In our country Eid Al Adha promotes strengthening of the unity between people of different nationalities and religions. On this holy day, I wish all Kazakhstanis happiness, good health and prosperity! Happy Eid Al Adha holiday!», text of congratulations reads.


