Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to convoke Nur Otan Political Council Bureau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on convocation of the Nur Otan Politucal Party’s Political Council Bureau on November 24, 2020, the Twitter account of 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek readsp.