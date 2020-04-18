Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Easter

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 April 2020, 13:26
Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Easter

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Easter Holiday, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

The Elbasy wholeheartedly congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the bright Easter holiday saying that for millions people this day symbolizes renewal, hope, triumph of good and justice.

He highlighted that for the years of independence Kazakhstan created favorable conditions for all confessions who contribute to the social development and foundation of the common spiritual space.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished on Easter all people good health and welfare.

