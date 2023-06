Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Joe Biden on his election win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the President of the United States, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The Elbasy expressed confidence that extended strategic partnership between the U.S. and Kazakhstan would further strengthen for the benefit of the two nations.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Joe Biden success in his work.